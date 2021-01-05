455 trainees graduate from INS Chilika

BHUBANESWAR

As many as 455 trainees of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard graduated from INS Chilka on January 5.

An impressive passing out parade, reviewed by Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command, was held to mark the successful culmination of 12 weeks of training at INS Chilka, 100 km from here.

Vice Admiral Chawla awarded medals and trophies to meritorious trainees and complimented the instructors for having moulded raw recruits into fine young “Sea Warriors”, amidst demanding and stringent COVID-19 protocols, without compromising on training regimen and quality.

Alwin K.R., Matric Recruit (MR) from Indian Navy and Akshay Kumar, Navik (Domestic Branch) from Coast Guard were adjudged the best trainees in their respective categories.