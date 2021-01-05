Other States

455 trainees graduate from INS Chilika

As many as 455 trainees of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard graduated from INS Chilka on January 5, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 455 trainees of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard graduated from INS Chilka on January 5.

An impressive passing out parade, reviewed by Vice Admiral A.K. Chawla, Commanding-in-Chief Southern Naval Command, was held to mark the successful culmination of 12 weeks of training at INS Chilka, 100 km from here.

Vice Admiral Chawla awarded medals and trophies to meritorious trainees and complimented the instructors for having moulded raw recruits into fine young “Sea Warriors”, amidst demanding and stringent COVID-19 protocols, without compromising on training regimen and quality.

Alwin K.R., Matric Recruit (MR) from Indian Navy and Akshay Kumar, Navik (Domestic Branch) from Coast Guard were adjudged the best trainees in their respective categories.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2021 2:53:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/455-trainees-graduate-from-ins-chilika/article33500043.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY