4.3 magnitude earthquake recorded in Jamnagar, no damage reported

Jamnagar

19 August 2021 22:28 IST

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 was recorded in and around Jamnagar city of Gujarat on Thursday, officials said.

No casualties or damage to property were reported, they added.

People were seen rushing out of high-rise buildings when the quake struck the city at 7.13 pm.

“An earthquake measuring 4.3 on Richter Scale hit 14 km South-South-West of Jamnagar city at the depth of 14 km,” said an official of the Institute of Seismological Research, Gandhinagar.