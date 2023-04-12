ADVERTISEMENT

4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Araria in Bihar

April 12, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - Siliguri

The earthquake occurred at 5:35 am IST on Wednesday at a depth of 10 km

ANI

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred on April 12 in Araria. Photo: @NCS_Earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Araria in the wee hours of April 12 morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet.

The official media handle of the National Centre for Seismology took to Twitter and said, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-04-2023, 05:35:10 IST, Lat: 25.98 & Long: 87.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 140 km SW of Siliguri, West Bengal”.

Earlier on April 9, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale occurred at a depth of 10 km in Nicobar Island on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake occurred at around 4:01 pm.

