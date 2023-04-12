4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Araria in Bihar

April 12, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - Siliguri

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Araria in the wee hours of April 12 morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed in a tweet.

The NCS said the earthquake occurred at 5:35 am IST on Wednesday. According to National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

The official media handle of the National Centre for Seismology took to Twitter and said, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-04-2023, 05:35:10 IST, Lat: 25.98 & Long: 87.26, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 140 km SW of Siliguri, West Bengal”.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-04-2023, 05:35:10 IST, Lat: 25.98 & Long: 87.26, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 140km SW of Siliguri, West Bengal, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/bJLzKnE97i@Indiametdept@ndmaindia@Dr_Mishra1966pic.twitter.com/xvBkJ6sW0a — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 12, 2023

Earlier on April 9, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale occurred at a depth of 10 km in Nicobar Island on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology. The earthquake occurred at around 4:01 pm.