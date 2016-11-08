Other States

42% of govt teachers in Nagaland untrained

About 42 per cent of the present 24,000 government teachers in Nagaland are untrained while 15 per cent schools, numbering 172, are being run by a single teacher, a major deterrent in achieving quality education in the State, Nagaland Minister for School Education and SCERT Yitachu said this.

Inaugurating a two-day Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR)-sponsored national seminar on “Quality Teacher Education: Issues and Challenges of two year Bachelor of Education (B. Ed)” at Nagaland University, Kohima Campus in Meriema on Monday, the Minister said that the Right to Education (RTE) policy of the Central government has brought immense infrastructural improvements beside opening and upgradation of schools to reach each and every student.

This also created opportunities for recruitment of teachers.

However, he regretted that the process has also created a huge gap in imparting quality education to the students, which has led to rise in the number of school dropouts and drop in students’ enrolment in government schools. - PTI

