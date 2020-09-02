Other States

4.1 magnitude earthquake in Gujarat’s Kutch district

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude was recorded in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Wednesday afternoon, an official said. It was recorded at 2.09 p.m. with its epicentre 7km North-North East from Dudhai in Kutch district, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said. The depth of the light-intensity quake was 30.5km, he added.

No casualties or damage to the property was reported due to the tremors, the district administration said. Earlier in the morning, a mild quake of 2.3 magnitude was recorded with its epicentre 19km East-North East from Lalpur in Jamnagar district of Saurashtra region, the ISR official said.

