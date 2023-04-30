HamberMenu
4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

The earthquake struck in the early morning hours

April 30, 2023 10:05 am | Updated 10:05 am IST - Srinagar

ANI
A graphic depicts the earthquake of magnitude: 4.1, that occurred on April 30, 2023, 05:15:34 IST in Jammu and Kashmir

A graphic depicts the earthquake of magnitude: 4.1, that occurred on April 30, 2023, 05:15:34 IST in Jammu and Kashmir | Photo Credit: PTI

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday morning, National Center for Seismology said. The earthquake struck at 5.15 a.m., with a depth of 5 km. The latitude and longitude were reported to be 35.06 and 74.49 respectively.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 30-04-2023, 05:15:34 IST, Lat: 35.06 & Long: 74.49, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Jammu and Kashmir, India," National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to set up state-of-art Emergency Operation Centers (EOC) in all 20 districts to minimize the damage caused by natural disasters as it falls in a high seismic zone, and is also highly prone to flood damage, according to a government statement.

The process of construction of the EOC has been started in Budgam district which will have a complete disaster management plan under National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) 2019 and it will be implemented in all districts. The government of Jammu and Kashmir has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with NDMA, Government of India for the implementation of an Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) to coordinate disaster calls in Dial No 112.

