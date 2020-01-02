Other States

40,000 indigenous people to get land deeds

The deeds will be handed over on January 28, and the number of beneficiaries will be increased to one lakh, officials said

To calm the tempers stoked by the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Assam government on Thursday decided to distribute land deeds to over 40,000 indigenous people.

The deeds will be handed over on January 28, and the number of beneficiaries will be increased to one lakh, officials said after Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had a meeting with the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

The meeting also decided to give ₹2 lakh each a year to 160 ‘satras’ (Vaishnav monasteries) and ‘devalayas’ (temples), besides the annuity.

“The Arundhati Gold Scheme will be launched in the first week of March. Under it, the poor will be given money for buying 10 grams of gold ornaments for registering marriage,” a government spokesperson said.

