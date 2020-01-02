40,000 indigenous people to get land deeds

To calm the tempers stoked by the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Assam government on Thursday decided to distribute land deeds to over 40,000 indigenous people.
The deeds will be handed over on January 28, and the number of beneficiaries will be increased to one lakh, officials said after Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had a meeting with the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.
The meeting also decided to give ₹2 lakh each a year to 160 ‘satras’ (Vaishnav monasteries) and ‘devalayas’ (temples), besides the annuity.
“The Arundhati Gold Scheme will be launched in the first week of March. Under it, the poor will be given money for buying 10 grams of gold ornaments for registering marriage,” a government spokesperson said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.