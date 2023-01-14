ADVERTISEMENT

400 more 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' to come up on Jan 27: Punjab CM

January 14, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Bhagwant Mann said, the purpose of these surprise inspections is not to find fault but to ensure the well-being of people.

PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. | File photo | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Punjab government will dedicate more than 400 new 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' to the people on January 27, raising their strength to 500 in the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Saturday.

Chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for the mega event to be held at Amritsar, Mann said 100 such clinics were dedicated to the people on 75th Independence Day to provide quality and timely health services to the people.

He said these clinics are offering 41 health packages with nearly 100 clinical tests free of cost to the people.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"These clinics are acting as a cornerstone in the revamp of the healthcare system in Punjab," he asserted.

An official statement quoting Mr. Mann said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the government of India has also lauded this "path breaking" initiative of the state government to deliver health services to people.

With the opening of more than 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics now, Punjab will script a new success story in the healthcare sector by functioning of 500 such clinics, he added.

Mr. Mann said this initiative will rejuvenate the healthcare system in the state.

"Setting up of these clinics is a humble effort by the state government to transform Punjab into a healthy and disease-free by imparting quality health services," he said.

Mr. Mann made a surprise visit earlier at the local health centre at Kurali in Mohali.

The CM said the purpose of these surprise inspections is not to find fault but to ensure the well-being of people.

He said the clear motive of such initiatives is to check the arrangements at micro level for imparting quality health services to people.

Mr. Mann said none of the previous governments laid due focus on these sectors.

He announced the complete facelift of the Kurali Health centre and said people will be delivered quality health services here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Punjab / Chandigarh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US