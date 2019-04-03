Other States

400 IPFT workers join Congress in Tripura

Our leaders cheated us on Tipraland demand: IPFT leaders

In a blow to the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura ahead of the general election, 400 supporters and activists of the ruling alliance’s junior partner led by its senior vice-chairperson Kritimohan Tripura joined the Opposition Congress on Tuesday.

The defectors also opposed the tribal party’s demand for a separate State.

“The people of the State are confused with the demand for Tipraland and our leaders had cheated us. Now we understand that this demand is not practical. So we have decided to join the Congress as it has assured us of development of the indigenous people,” Mr. Tripura said.

