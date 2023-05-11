ADVERTISEMENT

40 people hospitalised after suspected food poisoning in Assam’s Goalpara

May 11, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - Goalpara, Assam

40 people in Goalpara, Assam fall ill due to suspected food poisoning, although the exact cause of illness is yet to be ascertained.

ANI

As many as 40 people, including women and children, allegedly fell ill after consuming food in a post-death ritual programme in Assam’s Goalpara district., on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

According to the police, the victims were immediately rushed to Rangjuli Primary Health Centre, where the doctor suspected it to be a case of food poisoning. Still, the actual cause of the ill health of the people is yet to be ascertained.

“When some people who attended the post-death ritual programme started vomiting after consuming the food, they were immediately admitted at Rangjuli Primary Health Centre on Wednesday night,” said the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The family members of the victims told us that they ate fish and other food in the post-death ritual programme. The actual cause is yet to be ascertained. However, it seems to be a food poisoning case. So far, 20-25 people have been admitted to the hospital, and many other sick people are coming. They are now undergoing treatment,” the Rangjuli Primary Health Centre doctor said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US