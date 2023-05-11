HamberMenu
40 people hospitalised after suspected food poisoning in Assam’s Goalpara

40 people in Goalpara, Assam fall ill due to suspected food poisoning, although the exact cause of illness is yet to be ascertained.

May 11, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - Goalpara, Assam

ANI

As many as 40 people, including women and children, allegedly fell ill after consuming food in a post-death ritual programme in Assam’s Goalpara district., on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

According to the police, the victims were immediately rushed to Rangjuli Primary Health Centre, where the doctor suspected it to be a case of food poisoning. Still, the actual cause of the ill health of the people is yet to be ascertained.

“When some people who attended the post-death ritual programme started vomiting after consuming the food, they were immediately admitted at Rangjuli Primary Health Centre on Wednesday night,” said the police.

“The family members of the victims told us that they ate fish and other food in the post-death ritual programme. The actual cause is yet to be ascertained. However, it seems to be a food poisoning case. So far, 20-25 people have been admitted to the hospital, and many other sick people are coming. They are now undergoing treatment,” the Rangjuli Primary Health Centre doctor said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

