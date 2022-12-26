  1. EPaper
40 people fall sick after consuming leftover food in Chhattisgarh

They had eaten the leftover food which was cooked on Saturday evening for 'dasgatra' (tenth day ritual after a person's death), the CMHO said.

December 26, 2022 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - Korba

The Hindu Bureau

Forty people fell sick after eating leftover food which was prepared for a post-death ritual at a village in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, officials said on Monday.

The victims, who suffered from food poisoning-like symptoms, consumed the food on Sunday morning in Vishunpur village under Ramanujnagar development block, Surajpur Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr RS Singh said.

All of them were later admitted to the Surajpur district hospital and their condition was stated to be out of danger, he said.

They had eaten the leftover food which was cooked on Saturday evening for 'dasgatra' (tenth day ritual after a person's death), the CMHO said.

After two-three hours of consuming the food, 40 people, including women and children, complained of uneasiness and food poisoning-like symptoms following which they were rushed to the district hospital, he said.

Their condition was stated to be stable and they were under the observation of doctors, the official said.

An investigation was underway to ascertain the exact cause of the food poisoning, he said.

