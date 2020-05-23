40 more test positive for COVID-19 in J&K

Forty new positive cases of novel coronavirus, seven from Jammu division and 33 from Kashmir division, were reported on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases in J&K to 1489.

"Out of 1489 positive cases, 749 are Active Positive, 720 have recovered and 20 have died; 02 in Jammu division and 18 in Kashmir division," the government spokesman said.

Watch | Coronavirus: Can masks protect you?

The spokesman said till date 128517 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance. "Besides, 70466 persons have completed their surveillance period," he said.

South Kashmir's Anantnag district has highest 266 positive cases. "The number of cases in Shopian has risen to 127 positive cases, as 18 fresh cases were reported on Friday," the official said.

In Jammu's Samba, four new cases pushed the total to 20 positive.

Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

the Masjids and shrines in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed no large gatherings on the Juma-tul-Vida, which otherwise would remain flooded with the devotees.

No Friday prayers

Meanwhile, all mosques and shrines desisted from holding congregational prayers on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan.

The caretakers of the Hazratbal shrine and Jamia Masjid remained locked.