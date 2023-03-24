ADVERTISEMENT

4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

March 24, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - Gwalior (M.P.)

The National Centre for Seismology also informed that an earthquake of magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Moirang of Manipur.

ANI

An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter Scale struck Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh | representative image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale struck Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Friday, informed National Centre for Seismology (NCS). According to NCS, the earthquake struck Gwalior at 10:31 a.m.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 24-03-2023, 10:31:49 IST, Lat:26.01 & Long:78.35, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 28km SE of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India" Tweeted NCS.

Earlier today, NCS also informed that an earthquake of magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Moirang of Manipur. The earthquake struck Moirang at 08:52 a.m.

NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 24-03-2023, 08:52:40 IST, Lat: 24.23 & Long: 93.86, Depth: 51 Km, Location: 31km SSE of Moirang, Manipur, India."

Earlier on Tuesday, people in north India including Delhi and its surrounding areas felt earthquake tremors in the evening with many people coming to open spaces as a precautionary measure. Following the tremors, the Delhi Fire Service received calls regarding tilted buildings and cracks appearing in the buildings from Jamia Nagar, Kalkaji area and Shahdara area. The fire services team rushed to these locations to take stock of the situation. However, Fire Service authorities later confirmed that no tilting was found in the buildings due to the earthquake.

"A PCR call regarding the tilting of a building in the Shakarpur area was received due to the earthquake. Police, PCR, Fire Brigade and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) reached the spot. Apparently, no crack or tilt was observed in the building. The caller said he called as he suspected tilt," said Delhi Police.

