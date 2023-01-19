HamberMenu
40 injured in road accident in U.P.’s Maharajganj

The bus carrying 51 people was coming to Maharajganj from Gorakhpur when the accident took place on Wednesday night

January 19, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - Maharajgan

PTI

A roadways bus overturned after hitting a bridge here, leaving 40 passengers injured, police said on Thursday January 19, 2023.

The bus carrying 51 people was coming to Maharajganj from Gorakhpur when the accident took place on Wednesday night.

“Twenty-four injured passengers were admitted to a district hospital,” Ravi Rai, inspector in-charge of Sadar Kotwali police station of Mahrajganj, said.

Mr. Rai said 16 other passengers, who sustained minor injuries, were provided primary medical treatment at the spot.

Mahrajganj District Magistrate Satendra Kumar and SP Kaustubh visited the district hospital on January 19, where the injured have been admitted.

