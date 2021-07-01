40 children taken off train in U.P., police probe human trafficking charge

Moradabad (UP)

01 July 2021 16:31 IST

About 40 children were taken off a Punjab-bound train at Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad on July 1 after local police was tipped off a suspected case of human trafficking, according to an official.

All children were below 15 years of age and were taken off the Karambhoomi Express, which starts from Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

However, Railway Police Inspector Sudheer Kumar said the children were travelling with relatives but they are investigating if the allegations of human trafficking are correct.

Advertising

Advertising