GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

4-year-old girl dies in fire at residential school in Chhattisgarh

The residential school has three blocks which were set up using bamboo. The fire rapidly spread in all the blocks

March 07, 2024 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - Bijapur

PTI

A four-year-old girl was killed after a major fire broke out in a government-run residential school in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Bijapur district in the wee hours of Thursday, officials said.

The deceased was not a student of the school. She was staying with her relative, who is a student of Class 8 in the school, for the last few days, they said.

The blaze erupted, apparently due to a short-circuit, at around 1 a.m. at the porta cabin (prefabricated portable structure) school for girls in Chintakonta village under Awapalli police station limits, Bijapur Collector Anurag Pandey said.

Visuals of the spot showed the porta cabin structure was completely gutted in the fire. Porta cabins are used for setting up school infrastructure in some of the Naxal-affected areas of the state.

"At around 1 am, a female staffer of the facility saw flames in the facility and informed her colleagues following which they evacuated the children from their rooms," said Pandey who along with other officials visited the spot to take stock of the incident.

The residential school has three blocks which were set up using bamboo. The fire rapidly spread in all the blocks and the structures were gutted, he said.

As many as 308 children from classes 1 to 8 and some from classes 10 and 12 are there in the residential school. They all were evacuated by the staff members, Pandey said.

However, a class 6 student informed that her 4-year-old niece (brother's daughter) who was staying with her from the last few days, was inside the room, but by then it was too late and the child could not be saved, he said.

The victim stayed with the student after she came to visit the latter along with her family a few days back.

On Monday, the girl's parents had come to take her back but she refused to go. The child was allowed to stay there on humanitarian ground, the official said.

The deceased's family members said they had planned to go there on Thursday to take her back home, he said.

"Prima facie, it seems an electric short-circuit in the starter switch of a borewell pump could have triggered the fire, but the exact cause would be known after the forensic investigation," he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

After being alerted, a fire brigade team reached the spot and the blaze was brought under control with the help of villagers, officials said.

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.