4-year-old found dead in U.P. with injuries on head

A 4-year-old girl was found dead in a field with injuries to her head in rural Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Her older cousin was found seriously injured at a place nearby.
The two girls had been missing from their village under Kanth police station since Monday evening after they went to a madrasa to learn Urdu, said a senior officer. The girls were last seen bathing near a primary school in their village at around 3:30 pm, said S. Anand, Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur. The girls would return home from the madrasa usually by 6 pm. When they did not return, their families launched a search and found the younger girl’s body in a field in a village a kilometre away, said Mr. Anand.
“She had injuries on her head,” said the officer.
The injured elder girl, her cousin, was found later at 11:30 pm in a field and was rushed to a hospital, said Mr. Anand. “A team of doctors is treating her. Her condition has improved since. Her CT scan was normal. The CMS (chief medical superintendent) said there were no complications.”
The officer said the girl had injuries on her head and neck and the neck was swollen. Her vitals were normal, the officer said.
More than a dozen persons were summoned for questioning. Police suspect the crime was committed by a local.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath