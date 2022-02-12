Other States

4 security personnel injured in Bandipora attack

Special Correspondent SRINAGAR 12 February 2022 01:59 IST
Updated: 12 February 2022 01:59 IST

Initial reports say a grenade explosion and volley of bullets were heard at Nishat Park

At least four security personnel were injured in a militant attack in north Kashmir’s Bandipora on Friday afternoon. Initial reports suggested that a grenade explosion and a volley of bullets were heard at Nishat Park, officials said. The police could not immediately confirm the number of casualties in the attack.

