4% reservation for Ladakhi students in J&K professional colleges

Srinagar

04 August 2020 21:00 IST

J&K Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam on Tuesday announced reservation of 4% seats in both engineering and medical colleges here for the students from the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh.

A spokesman said the decision was made keeping in view the non-availability of professional institutions in Ladakh and the recommendations of the Advisory Committee constituted by the Centre.

“24 seats from engineering colleges and 35 seats from medical colleges will be deducted from total number of available seats and the reservation for the residents of J&K will be calculated on remaining seats as per the provisions of J&K Reservation Act and Rules,” the Chief Secretary said.

