4 persons at Pawar’s Mumbai residence test COVID-19 positive

Four persons at NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence in south Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday.
Mr. Pawar’s test results have come out negative, but he will be asked not to go on any state tour for next some days, Mr. Tope told reporters.
“Two people, including a cook, and two security guards at Mr. Pawar’s ‘Silver Oak’ residence in Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus,” the minister said.
He said Mr. Pawar was taken to Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday for test and the results came out negative.
“He is safe and sound...but will ask him not to go on state tour for next few days,” Mr. Tope said.
As a standard procedure, efforts were on to trace those who came in contact with the cook and security guards in their residential areas, he added.
The NCP patriarch recently returned from Karad tehsil in Satara district where he met state cooperation minister Balasaheb Patil.
The minister, who is also an NCP leader, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath