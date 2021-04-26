4 patients die in Haryana due to lack of oxygen

“Chief surgeon busy with meetings instead of addressing shortage”

Four COVID-19 patients died at a private hospital in Rewari in Haryana on Sunday, amid allegations of short supply of oxygen. A committee has been set up by the district administration to inquire into the matter.

A hospital staff told the local media that three patients died in the ICU and one in the general ward of the the Virat Hospital. He claimed oxygen was not supplied in time despite repeated requests. “We had been flagging the shortage of oxygen since 9 a.m. but the supplier said supply could be made only after permission was obtained from the chief surgeon who was busy with meetings. We have 114 COVID-19 patients, the highest in the city, and the daily consumption of oxygen is 300 cylinders,” the staff said.

Former Haryana Minister Ajay Yadav claimed that he also spoke to the chief surgeon and senior officials in Chandigarh regarding the urgent need for oxygen at the hospital, but the administration did not swing into action. “While there are no facilities at the government hospital, the local administration has failed to support private hospitals,” alleged Mr. Yadav.

“Deputy Commissioner, Rewari, has constituted a team headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner to inquire into the matter. It will submit its report in 48 hours,” said the office of the District Information and Public Relations Officer.