ADVERTISEMENT

4 of family killed in mudslide in Meghalaya following heavy rains

October 09, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - SHILLONG

Incessant rainfall in West Jaintia Hills district for the past three days is suspected to be the cause for the incident, according to officials

PTI

Four members of a family, including two infants, were killed in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district when a mudslide triggered by incessant rainfall destroyed their home, police said on Monday.

They said the incident took place at Pynthor Langtein village in Thadlaskein block around 20 kilometres away from Jowai, the district headquarters town, on Sunday.

A senior district official told PTI that incessant rainfall in the district for the past three days is suspected to have triggered the mudslide.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The official said mud and debris had fallen on top of the house killing the four instantly and also destroying everything inside the house.

The bodies of Diangki Phawa (31), his wife Pynjanai Ryngkhlem (25) and their two children - Edify (6) and Wiladaroi (3) - were retrieved on Sunday and shifted to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US