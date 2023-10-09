4 of family killed in mudslide in Meghalaya following heavy rains

October 09, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - SHILLONG

Four members of a family, including two infants, were killed in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district when a mudslide triggered by incessant rainfall destroyed their home, police said on Monday.

They said the incident took place at Pynthor Langtein village in Thadlaskein block around 20 kilometres away from Jowai, the district headquarters town, on Sunday.

A senior district official told PTI that incessant rainfall in the district for the past three days is suspected to have triggered the mudslide.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official said mud and debris had fallen on top of the house killing the four instantly and also destroying everything inside the house.

The bodies of Diangki Phawa (31), his wife Pynjanai Ryngkhlem (25) and their two children - Edify (6) and Wiladaroi (3) - were retrieved on Sunday and shifted to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT