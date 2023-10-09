HamberMenu
4 of family killed in mudslide in Meghalaya following heavy rains

Incessant rainfall in West Jaintia Hills district for the past three days is suspected to be the cause for the incident, according to officials

October 09, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - SHILLONG

PTI

Four members of a family, including two infants, were killed in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district when a mudslide triggered by incessant rainfall destroyed their home, police said on Monday.

They said the incident took place at Pynthor Langtein village in Thadlaskein block around 20 kilometres away from Jowai, the district headquarters town, on Sunday.

A senior district official told PTI that incessant rainfall in the district for the past three days is suspected to have triggered the mudslide.

The official said mud and debris had fallen on top of the house killing the four instantly and also destroying everything inside the house.

The bodies of Diangki Phawa (31), his wife Pynjanai Ryngkhlem (25) and their two children - Edify (6) and Wiladaroi (3) - were retrieved on Sunday and shifted to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

