4 NRC officials held for graft

Four officials engaged in re-verification of documents for National Register of Citizens (NRC) were arrested in western Assam’s Goalpara district on August 7. A local court sent them to 14-day judicial custody the following day.

The district police said the four, assigned NRC updating work at Kothakuthigaon near Dhupdhara town, were arrested for allegedly charging ₹80 per head from people who came for re-verification of documents and to settle claims and objections.

The four were arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by Nagar Ali of Boko in the adjoining Kamrup district at the Dhupdhara police station. Dhupdhara is about 85 km west of Guwahati.

“Ali complained that NRC official Barasha Das demanded ₹80 from him for carrying out his biometric, [which is] necessary for the NRC verification process. The official and three others – Karuna Biswas, Mrinal Kalita and Soriful Hasan – argued with Ali after he refused to pay,” an inspector at the police station said.

The four officials were arrested on the basis of the complaint, the inspector said.

The office of the NRC State Coordinator in Guwahati directed the officials manning the centre near Dhupdhara to return the money collected from the people and said the verification process was free of cost.

This was the second such case in less than two months. On June 13, sleuths of Assam’s Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested two officials of an NRC service centre in Guwahati for taking money to include a person’s name in the citizenship list.

The two – field level officer Syed Shahjahan and assistant local registrar of citizen registration Rahul Parashar – had allegedly demanded ₹10,000 from a woman named Kajari Ghosh Dutta for correcting technical defects that prevented her name from being included in the draft NRC published last year.

On April 23, the police in western Assam’s Dhubri town detained two special verification officers for demanding ‘service charge’ from people summoned to submit documents for inclusion in the NRC.

The Dhubri police said special verification officer Fardous Zaman, who is sectional assistant in PWD Roads, and his deputy Swapan Dutta, a gram panchayat secretary, were detained on the basis of a complaint that they demanded ₹300 for processing the documentation of a couple from a nearby village.

The duo had allegedly demanded ₹100 from the couple but increased the charge to ₹300 after they dithered. The resultant delay forced the couple to stay at the house of a relative who happened to work at the Dhubri deputy commissioner’s office. His plea to the district’s administrative head led to Zaman and Dutta’s detention.

The final NRC is expected to be published by August 31 as directed by the Supreme Court. Some 40.07 lakh out of 3.29 crore applicants were excluded from the complete draft of NRC that was published on June 30, 2018. Another 1.02 lakh were put in an additional exclusion list published on June 26.