CRPF jawan killed in Srinagar’s Maisuma

Four injured in separate attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Militants carried out three attacks in J&K on Monday, leaving one CRPF jawan dead and four persons, including two workers from Bihar and a Kashmiri Pandit, injured, officials said.

Two CRPF personnel were injured when terrorists opened fire on security forces at Maisuma in Srinagar. They were rushed to SMHS Hospital where one of them, head constable Vishal Kumar, died of injuries while the other is undergoing treatment.

Bal Krishan, 35, alias Sonu, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot at by suspected terrorists at Chotigam in Shopian district late on Monday evening, officials said.

Gunmen shot at and injured two non–local labourers in Pulwama on Monday, second such incident in the past 24 hours.

Officials said Patlashwar Kumar and Joko Chowdary from Bihar were fired upon from a close range in Lajurah area. Both were shifted to hospital.

“Kumar has suffered injury in the right arm and Chowdary in the right arm and right leg,” officials said.

The attack came just within 24 hours of a similar attack on non–local labourers in Pulwama.

Around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday, militants opened fired upon Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh, both residents of Pathankot. The incident took place in Nowpora Litter area.

“Both the labourers received gunshot injuries and were immediately shifted to hospital for treatment. An investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime,” the police said.

The Army and the police’s special operation group recovered arms and ammunition from a village along the Line of Control in Poonch district on Sunday evening.

The arms were found in Noorkote village in Poonch. “Two AK–47 rifles, two AK–47 magazines, one 223 bore AK shape gun with handgrip, two magazines of 233 bore AK shape gun, one Chinese pistol, one Chinese pistol magazine, 63 AK–47 rounds, 20 rounds of 223 bore AK shape gun and four Chinese pistol rounds were recovered,” officials said.