4 more Mumbai returnees test positive in Himachal taking tally to 173

Migrants walking towards their native places in Himachal Pradesh stop to ask for a means of transport from police, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Jalandhar, Monday, May 18, 2020.

The number of active cases in the state is 110 and 59 people have recovered so far, according to officials.

Four more people who returned from Mumbai tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mandi district, taking the number of cases in Himachal Pradesh to 173 on Saturday, a health official said.

The four cases of the COVID-19 include three members of a family — woman, her son and daughter. They were already in a quarantine centre, Chief Medical Officer Jeevanand Chauhan said. The woman’s husband also returned recently from Mumbai, but his report was negative, Chauhan said.

A 61-year-old taxi driver, a resident of Mumbai, also tested positive for COVID-19. He brought some residents from the commercial capital a few days ago and was quarantined after symptoms of influenza like illness, the official said.

Hamirpur has the maximum number of active COVID-19 cases at 55, followed by Kangra with 30, eight in Mandi, five each in Solan and Bilaspur; two each in Sirmaur, Una and Chamba; and one in Kullu, the officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said all 14 people who tested positive for the disease in Hamirpur had recently returned from Mumbai. A majority of them are in quarantine centres at different places.

