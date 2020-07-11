4 more COVID-19 deaths in Punjab

Punjab saw 217 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday. It also reported four more deaths, taking the tally to 187, said an official statement.
The number of positive cases has reached 7,357. The majority of the new cases are in Jalandhar (61) and Ludhiana (41). The Health department said there are 2,153 active cases and 5,017 patients have so far been cured.
In Haryana, 565 fresh cases surfaced, taking the cumulative tally to 19,9934. Haryana also reported three deaths, taking the total to 290. Gurugram (111) and Mahindergarh (68) head the list with the highest number of new cases. The number of active cases are 4,740 and 14,904 patients have so far been discharged, the statement added.
