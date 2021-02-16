Uttarakhand glacier burst | 4 more bodies recovered; Chamoli death toll 58

Tapovan

16 February 2021 11:51 IST

Work of digging out bodies from under debris will be over in 3 to 4 days

Search teams have so far found 58 bodies of those killed in the Chamoli flash floods in Uttarakhand. The identities of 30 bodies have been established so far.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said all rescue operations in Joshimath, Raini and Tapovan areas would continue, be it search, rescue or relief. The work of digging out bodies from under the debris would be completed in three to four days. However, the operations would go on until the last person was located.

On Tuesday, three bodies were found in the Tapovan hydel project tunnel, and one from Maithana. The search teams have also recovered 24 body parts from different places so far.

According to the Chamoli police, the DNA samples of unidentified bodies and 91 family members of the missing persons have been stored for matching.

The Joshimath police station has so far registered 179 missing reports.

