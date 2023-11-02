4 militant ‘associates’ held, houses sheltering militants ‘attached’ in Kashmir

November 02, 2023 02:30 am | Updated November 01, 2023 10:40 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Four “associates” of militants were arrested and houses were attached after the owner “wilfully harboured” militants in Kashmir on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said two suspicious persons, who on seeing a joint party of security forces, tried to flee from the spot but were tactfully apprehended in Baramulla. They were identified as Ghulam Hassan Mir and Mukhtar Ahmad Khan, both residents of Chandoosa. “During the search, one Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine, 12 live rounds, two hand grenades and other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession,” the police said.

During the course of investigation, two more persons, Altaf Ahmad Rather and Farooq Ahmad Naqeeb, were questioned. “Both the accused persons confessed about possession of hand grenades,” the police said.

The police said all the four accused persons were working for terrorist “associate” Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh from Kunzer in the past. Sheikh is at present lodged in jail under Public Safety Act.

In south Kashmir, the police attached a residential house used by terrorists after obtaining legal sanction in Kulgam and the residential house, which harboured slain militant Riyaz Naikoo, was also attached in Pulwama.

The house in Kulgam was linked to a case in which three hardcore terrorists were neutralised in an encounter. Deputy Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar Thakur and an army personnel, Soumveer, died while fighting with the terrorists in the encounter at Kulgam’s Turigam.

“The investigation proved beyond doubt that the house was used for the purpose of terrorism, sheltering, harbouring terrorists. The process has started for attachment properties, which have been used for the purpose of militancy, as per Section 2(g) and 25 of the ULP Act,” the police said.

The property of a local, Azad Ahmad Teli, a resident of Beighpora Awantipora, was also attached. “The case stands registered with regard to anti-terrorist operation between security forces and terrorists at Beighpora Awantipora in the house of Teli, in which the two terrorists, Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo alias Zubair-ul-Islam and Adil Ahmad Bhat, both affiliated to the Hizbul Mujahideen were killed.

The accused, Mr. Teli, was arrested in 2020 “for wilfully harbouring the two killed terrorists”.

“In case of any forced or coercive entry by terrorists into any house or vehicle, the matter should be brought to the notice of police immediately, otherwise proceedings under law will follow against such houses or other properties,” the police warned.

