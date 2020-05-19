Other States

4 migrant workers dead after truck turns turtle in U.P.'s Mahoba dt.

The accident tool place in village Mahua near Panwari

Three women died and four other persons were critically injured after a truck carrying migrant workers overturned in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh late on Monday, police said.

The accident tool place in village Mahua near Panwari.

Also read: 30 migrant workers injured in two separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh

SP Mahoba Mani Lal Patidar, said about 17 persons were travelling in the vehicle that was coming from Delhi. Tire burst is said to the cause of the accident.

Apart from the three dead and four critically injured, five-six others suffered minor injuries and were receiving treatment in Panwari, the officer said.

The passengers belonged to various villages of Mahoba, he added.

