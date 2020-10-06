U.P. police arrest four, including journalist, near Hathras

LUCKNOW

06 October 2020 10:03 IST

Suspicious documents seized from them: police

Hours after claiming there was a conspiracy to defame the State government and trigger caste riots over the Hathras gang rape and murder, the Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested four people, including a journalist from Kerala, on charges of carrying “suspicious literature” while they were proceeding towards Hathras.

The four were taken into custody at a toll plaza in Mathura when they were travelling in a car from Delhi to Hathras, said police. The car was stopped after police found their activities suspicious.

The four were identified as Ateeq-ur-Rehman, Siddiqui Kappan, Masood Ahmed and Alam. Mr. Kappan is said to be a journalist working for several Malayalam media houses and reportedly visited Hathras on Monday to cover the case.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists, in a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanded the release of Mr. Kappan, saying he was trying to perform his duty as a reporter.

“The Hathras police station and State police department have not provided any information so far on taking him into custody,” said Miji Jose, president of the KUWJ.

“Suspicious literature, one that could have an adverse impact on peace,” was recovered from the four persons, police said, without specifying the content or its legality.

The four are were linked to the Popular Front of India and its related outfit Campus Front of India, police said, without substantiating on their claim.

The PFI was earlier blamed by the U.P. government for vandalism that took place in Lucknow and other parts of the State during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Further legal action will be taken after questioning the four, said police.