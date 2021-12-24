4 killed, 11 injured in Vadodara factory boiler blast

Four-year-old girl and 65-year-old man among victims

Four people, including a four-year-old girl and a 65-year-old man, were killed and 11 injured in a blast in a boiler of a chemical factory in Vadodara industrial zone on Friday.

A teenager and a 30-year-old woman, who was the mother of the four-year girl, were the other victims. The injured have been taken to hospital.

“A massive blast ripped through the area in the morning and around 15 persons were found injured. They were taken to nearby hospitals and four of them were either declared brought dead or died during treatment,” local police official Sajid Baloch said.

According to locals, the impact of the blast was such that the walls of the surrounding houses came crashing down and glasses of buildings around 1.5 km shattered.

The persons who lost their lives and the injured included workers of the factory and those passing by.

The incident occurred in Canton Laboratories engaged in manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients.

In Gujarat, this is the second such incident in a span of eight days in which multiple casualties have been reported. On December 16, a similar factory blast killed seven peoples and injured several in Panchmahal district.