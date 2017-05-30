Punjab Police nab 4 pro-Khalistan youths

The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested four youths, including a woman, who were planning to carry out targeted killings under the banner of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ to fan communal violence in the State.

“Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar [both Congress leaders] were on the radar of these highly radicalised youths, as well as those who they considered responsible for incidents of sacrilege of holy books,” said a police spokesperson in a statement released from the office of the Chief Minister.

The arrests have come close on the heels of the capture of five other members of the group, nabbed on May 26 from Bathinda district.

Police said the youths had come together to form ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ after being radicalised over the social media platforms by certain individuals based in Pakistan, various Middle Eastern countries and the United Kingdom.

The statement said the youths “working in close collaboration with their handlers and associates based within the country and abroad” were in the “process of mobilisation of funds, procurement of weapons, and arranging training for group members” when the Mohali police nabbed them in an operation from May 29 to 30.

The four, Harbarinder Singh, Jarnail Singh, Randeep Singh and Amritpal Kaur, have been booked under different sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, Arms Act, and IPC. They have been remanded in 7-day police custody.