4 injured in Baramulla grenade attack

Srinagar

30 July 2021 15:33 IST

Four people, including two CRPF personnel, were injured in a grenade attack by suspected militants in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday.

The grenade exploded near a CRPF patrol at Khanpora Bridge in Baramulla town. “Two CRPF personnel, one policeman and a civilian suffered splinter injuries in the blast and were shifted to nearby hospital,” an official said.

The police said reinforcements have been sent to the attack site and an investigation was on.

