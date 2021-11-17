4 injured as militants hurl grenade at CRPF vehicle in J&K’s Baramulla

SRINAGAR:

17 November 2021 13:30 IST

Two civilians are among the injured

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and two civilians were on November 17 injured in a grenade attack carried out by suspected militants on a patrol vehicle at the Srinagar-Baramulla highway near Palhalan in Baramulla district.

An official said a grenade was hurled at a CRPF patrol vehicle near Baramulla’s Palhalan area. “The grenade exploded near the CRPF vehicle. Two jawans and two civilians sustained splinter injuries in the attack,” an official said.

The security forces cordoned off the area after the grenade attack. A search operation was on in the area when reports last came in.

Exchange of fire

Meanwhile, an exchange of fire was reported between infiltrators and the Army near the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Uri.

An official said fire was exchanged at night when movement of infiltrators was noticed near the Dhulanja post in Rewand Nallah in the Uri Sector.

“The whole area has been cordoned off. A search operation is on,” officials said.