4 held for rape, murder of minor in Imphal: CM

Hunt on to nab gang that looted ₹1.15 cr from SBI cash van

The Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, said on Sunday that all the four suspects in the rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl on September 2, have been arrested.

The girl was reportedly on friendly terms with one of the suspects, Maza Khan. She was apparently given to understand that they were eloping when she came to meet him around midnight on September 2. Later that morning walkers found the injured and barely conscious girl and she was rushed to a hospital in Imphal. However, she died in the afternoon.

Police have arrested Maza Khan and his three accomplices and sources said the accused have confessed to the crime. “Since the investigation is almost complete, the family members and other activists should extend cooperation in conducting post mortem,” said K. Jayenta, the IGP (Law and order). “Without this vital report, police cannot nail the accused.”

Meanwhile, a police hunt is on to nab the criminals who killed the driver of a security van of the State Bank of India, Churchandpur district branch, and looted ₹1.15 crore in cash on Friday. ATM service providers have announced that if the criminals are not arrested by September 9, all ATMs in the State will shut down from the next day.

The Chief Minister said the police were examining CCTV footage to identify the criminals.

Family members of the slain driver Aranbam Ranjan and activists have been holding torch light processions and staging a sit-in protest demanding the arrest of the culprits. Nonibala, the wife of Mr. Ranjan, said, “I thought the bullet was removed in the local hospital since he was inside for a long time. But eventually I was told that my husband must be taken to Imphal for better treatment. Why was my husband kept there for so long?” She added that no medical aid was provided nor was an ambulance made available to transport the injured Ranjan.