4 drown as boat capsizes in Assam

GUWAHATI

28 January 2021 02:49 IST

Picnic on a country boat in river Brahmaputra turns fatal for them

A picnic on a country boat turned fatal for four people, including two minors, in eastern Assam’s Jorhat district on Tuesday.

Officials in the district said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the capsizing of the boat in the Brahmaputra river possibly due to overloading.

“The four were among 14 people out on a picnic in the country boat,” the district’s Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati said on Wednesday.

She said locals rescued 10 passengers soon after the mishap and took them to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. The bodies of the other four, missing since Tuesday, were recovered by State Disaster Response Force personnel near the picnic spot on the banks of the Brahmaputra.

Of the four, one was 15 years old and another was nine.