4 drown as boat capsizes in Assam

A picnic on a country boat turned fatal for four people, including two minors, in eastern Assam’s Jorhat district on Tuesday.
Officials in the district said a magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the capsizing of the boat in the Brahmaputra river possibly due to overloading.
“The four were among 14 people out on a picnic in the country boat,” the district’s Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati said on Wednesday.
She said locals rescued 10 passengers soon after the mishap and took them to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. The bodies of the other four, missing since Tuesday, were recovered by State Disaster Response Force personnel near the picnic spot on the banks of the Brahmaputra.
Of the four, one was 15 years old and another was nine.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath