4 dead after landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad district

The landslide occurred around 11 p.m. on Wednesday at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil, the official said.

July 20, 2023 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

Four persons were killed after a landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, an official said on Thursday.

NDRF teams have rushed to the site amid reports of at least 100 persons feared to be trapped, the official said.

The landslide occurred around 11 p.m. on Wednesday at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil, the official said.

Over 20 persons injured in the landslide have been admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai, the official said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has rushed to the village, another official said.

