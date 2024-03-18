ADVERTISEMENT

4 coaches of Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derail in Rajasthan's Ajmer, no casualty

March 18, 2024 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - New Delhi/Ajmer

The NWR has set up a helpdesk at the Ajmer station and also released a helpline number— 0145-2429642

PTI

Restoration work is underway after four coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed, in Ajmer district on March 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Four coaches of the Sabarmati-Agra superfast train derailed near the Ajmer station on March 18 morning, officials said.

No loss of life was reported in the incident that occurred at around 1 a.m., they said, adding that the express train was on its way to Agra.

"The incident took place when the train crossed Ajmer station and it was about to reach Madar station. The reason for the derailment is not known yet," Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway (NWR) Zone, told PTI.

"No injury or casualty has been reported. The train movement in the up/down direction towards the Delhi side has already started. We are about to start the services in the Uttar Pradesh direction too," he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The NWR has set up a helpdesk at the Ajmer station and also released a helpline number— 0145-2429642— for relatives of the passengers travelling on the train, the official said.

"Six trains have been cancelled and two trains have been diverted to other routes," Mr. Kiran said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US