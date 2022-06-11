4 charred to death, 1 critical after oil tanker explodes in Odisha’s Nayagarh

Staff Reporter June 11, 2022 11:37 IST

The oil tanker plunged into a small river after it hit the barricade of Badapandesara Bridge near Nayagarh district headquarter town around 1.30 a.m. on Friday

Four persons died and one got seriously injured when an oil tanker exploded following an accident in Odisha’s Nayagarh district late night on Saturday. The oil tanker plunged into a small river after it hit the barricade of Badapandesara Bridge near Nayagarh district headquarter town around 1.30 a.m. on Friday. The driver and helper of a vehicle, which was coming from behind, immediately rushed to rescue the driver and helper of the oil tanker. This was when the tanker exploded. Four persons were charred to death. Another local sustained severe burn injury. He was first admitted to Nayagarh Hospital and later referred to SCB Medical College, Cuttack. His condition was stated to be critical. The victims were identified as Pankaj Nayak, Bibhu Khatua, Samir Nayak and Chandan Khatua. They were local villagers. The fire generated by explosion of oil tanker which engulfed nearby areas. Plants were gutted in fire.



