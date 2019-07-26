4 BJP MLAs ready to join Congress in MP: Namdeo Das Tyagi

A day after two BJP MLAs voted in favour of a Bill in the Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha leaving the party in shock, Namdeo Das Tyagi, popularly known as ‘Computer Baba’, on Thursday claimed he had names of another four BJP MLAs who were ready to back the Congress.

“Four BJP MLAs are in touch with me and they want to support the Congress,” said Mr. Tyagi, Chairman of the State government’s Ma Narmada Ma Kshipra and Ma Mandakini River Trust. “All of them are politicians with heft. Whenever Chief Minister Kamal Nath gives me the go-ahead, I will present their names before you,” he told The Hindu.

Before being appointed on March 10 as the Chairman of the body tasked with conserving the three rivers and checking illegal sand mining on their beds, Mr. Tyagi was given Minister of State status under the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government as a member of a panel to conserve Narmada river.

However, six months later, terming its government “irreligious”, he accused Mr. Chouhan of not keeping his promise to conserve the river.

The MLAs didn’t specify their demands to him. “They’ll tell it themselves when the time comes,” Mr. Tyagi said.

Accusing the BJP of playing politics of intimidation, he said he wouldn’t reveal the names now as the party would begin to intimidate him if he does so. “Mai bataa dunga toh yeh toh barah bajaa denge mere [If I reveal their names now, they’ll trouble me a lot]. When I quit the BJP, its leaders gave me a tough time. Everyone is scared of them. You know what Shivraj Singh Chouhan is capable of,” he said.

A day after the Congress government lost the floor test in the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh government heaved a sigh of relief when BJP’s dissident MLAs Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol voted in their favour on the Criminal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2019.

“They were shouting in the morning that the Congress government stood on a weak footing, but they got a fitting reply in the evening. After these four MLAs come out in the open, I am not sure how many from the other side will cross over to the Congress,” said Mr. Tyagi.