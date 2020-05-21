4 additional NDRF teams being airlifted to Kolkata in view of damage caused by Cyclone Amphan

Four additional teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are being airlifted to Kolkata on the request of the West Bengal government and will reach the city by late evening on Indian Air Force aircraft, the chief of the force, S.N. Prasad, said on Thursday.
Watch | Cyclone Amphan wreaks havoc in West Bengal
Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Pradhan said two teams each from Chennai and Pune are being airlifted to Kolkata in view of the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan and they will be at the disposal of the West Bengal government.
He said the teams were scheduled to depart at 4.30 p.m. and arrive at Kolkata at around 8.30 pm.
Mr. Pradhan said according to the feedback received from the states that have been battered by Cyclone Amphan, it seems life will start returning to normal in the impact zones of Odisha within 24-48 hours, while West Bengal has suffered more damage.
The extent of the damage done by the extremely severe cyclonic storm will become clearer after surveys in the coming days, he added.
