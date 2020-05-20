398 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths in Gujarat

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 398 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 12,539. With 30 deaths, the fatality count has climbed to 749.

Also read: Coronavirus India lockdown Day 57 live updates

For the last three weeks, the State continues to add 300 plus cases per day while the death count remains above 20 per day.

The total recoveries stand at 5,219 which include 176 patients discharged on Wednesday.

There are now 6,524 active cases, while 47 are surviving on ventilator support. In Ahmedabad, 271 new cases were detected and 26 deaths reported, bringing the total to 9,216 cases and 602 deaths.

Ahmedabad’s mortality rate is 6.5%, which is double than the national average.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has further relaxed the lockdown norms, allowing economic activities with conditions in containment zones as well.