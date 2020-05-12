Other States

39 test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar; total cases now 746

People sit inside marked circles to maintain social distancing, as they wait to collect ration outside a distribution centre during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna, Bihar. File photo

People sit inside marked circles to maintain social distancing, as they wait to collect ration outside a distribution centre during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna, Bihar. File photo   | Photo Credit: PTI

Of the 39 new cases, Patna district accounted for the highest 11.

Thirty-nine people of Bihar tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 746 in the state, a top health department official said.

“We are ascertaining their infection trail,” Health Department’s Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said.

Six of the new patients have returned from outside the state recently.

Three persons hailing from Darbhanga had come back from Mumbai on May 4 and were on quarantine, district magistrate Tyagrajan S M said adding that they have been found positive during a random sampling.

Three others hailing from Muzaffarpur had returned from Ahmedabad by train on May 6, DM Chandrashekhar Singh said.

Till date, the dreaded coronavirus has spread to 37 out of the 38 districts of the state leaving only Jamui unaffected.

Out of total total 746 positive COVID-19 cases, six have died, 377 have recovered while the state is left with 363 active cases.

