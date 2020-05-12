39 test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar; total cases now 746

Thirty-nine people of Bihar tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 746 in the state, a top health department official said.

Also read: COVID-19 | Five Bihar Military Police personnel test positive

Of the 39 new cases, Patna district accounted for the highest 11.

“We are ascertaining their infection trail,” Health Department’s Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar said.

Six of the new patients have returned from outside the state recently.

Also read: Bihar government to do random testing of migrants on arrival

Three persons hailing from Darbhanga had come back from Mumbai on May 4 and were on quarantine, district magistrate Tyagrajan S M said adding that they have been found positive during a random sampling.

Three others hailing from Muzaffarpur had returned from Ahmedabad by train on May 6, DM Chandrashekhar Singh said.

Till date, the dreaded coronavirus has spread to 37 out of the 38 districts of the state leaving only Jamui unaffected.

Out of total total 746 positive COVID-19 cases, six have died, 377 have recovered while the state is left with 363 active cases.