Other States

39 M.P. school children administered COVID-19 vaccine with same syringe; FIR registered against vaccinator

Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar
PTI Sagar July 28, 2022 13:02 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 16:33 IST

A vaccinator allegedly used the same syringe to administer anti-COVID-19 vaccine to 39 children at a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city, officials said on Thursday.

The parents of some of the children on Wednesday observed the vaccinator using the same syringe to inoculate the children and raised an alarm for the gross negligence on his part, they said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The incident took place at the Jain Higher Secondary School in the city during a mega vaccination drive following which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against the vaccinator, identified as Jitendra Ahirwar, a district official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 39 children, aged 15 and above, were from Classes 9 to 12, a health official said.

After the parents protested, Sagar's in-charge Collector Kshitij Singhal sent district Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. D.K. Goswami to examine the issue.

Those present at the spot told Mr. Goswami that the vaccinator allegedly used the same syringe to vaccinate as many as 39 children, the official said.

After the protest by parents, Mr. Ahirwar escaped from the spot and was not found when the CMHO inspected the school.

The accused had switched-off his mobile phone, Mr. Goswami said.

An official from Gopal Ganj police station said they have registered an FIR against Mr. Ahirwar under Indian Penal Code Section 336 (rash or negligent act endangering human life or personal safety of others).

On the basis of a report of the CMHO, the collector recommended to the divisional commissioner a departmental probe and action against district vaccination officer Dr. Rakesh Roshan, Mr. Singhal said.

Meanwhile, health officials examined all the 39 children.

The reports of 19 of them were found to be normal and the reports of the remaining children were awaited, Mr. Goswami said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Coronavirus
vaccines
Read more...