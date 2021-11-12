38 injured as skulk of foxes attack Bengal village

At least 38 people were injured in an attack by a skulk of foxes in West Bengal’s Malda district on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened in Hardam Nagar village in the Harishchandrapur police station area.

A skulk of 15-20 foxes attacked several houses in the village at the break of the dawn, injuring at least 40 people, as most were caught by surprise, the police said. Twenty of them were critically injured and were undergoing treatment.

The angry villagers beat two foxes to death, while the rest managed to escape, the police said.

“A total of 38 people were injured in the attack. All of them are being treated at the Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital,” Block Development Officer Bijoy Giri said.

The Forest department had been informed and they had already visited the area, he added.